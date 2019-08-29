Booker D. Surfdog sails onto America's Boardwalk to celebrate 50th Anniversary

Morey's Piers , a progenitor and purveyor of classic seaside entertainment, celebrates their golden anniversary with the opening of the beachside bar and grill, Pig Dog. Morey's Piers also features over one hundred rides and attractions spanning dozens of city blocks, including three amusement piers and two beachfront water parks.

Calling all canines to the shore, on September seventh and eighth, guests will be able to enjoy Booker D. Surfdogs historic March to the Sea performed daily. There also will be the amazing dockdogs competing in Big Air and Extreme Vertical heats.

On the eighth, Morey's Piers hosts the doggie dash and splash. Guaranteed to be exciting, dog and owner can compete in the 5k or one-mile beach run. Right above the beach, on the pier off of the boardwalk, the Raging Waters water ride becomes a "water bark" specifically opened to let the dogs out.

With all of the amazing water dog activities going on, the Blue Buffalo Co. wouldn't miss an event like this. Blue Buffalo will be onsite to raffle dog food and other prizes, accompanied by beach sampling available for the public.

Booker D. Surfdog is almost at her desired goal of 10,000 dollars fundraised for Sierra Delta, service dogs for heroes, Bookers non-profit of choice for 2019. Donate directly at sierradelta.com or make a personal donation on the beach.

This year Morey's Piers has again partnered with Team Foster and the Beacon Animal Rescue. The beautiful Blue Palm Resort is offering "unleashed" pet stay packages for all canine companions. Call 609-522-0606.

Booker D. Surfdogs March to the Sea 8:30 AM & 12:00PM Sept 7 – 5:30 PM Sept 8

& – Dockdogs 9AM – 4:30 PM Sept 7-8

– Doggie Dashand Splash 10 AM – 4:00 PM Sept 8

Media Contact : Marilyn Weemhoff 561-369-3047

www.bookerdsurfdog.com

SOURCE Booker D. Surfdog

