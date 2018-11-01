Booking Booster 3.0: Booking.com Highlights Key Areas Being Tackled by Enterprising Startups in Sustainable Tourism

AMSTERDAM, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Applications open today for third annual Booking Booster accelerator program for startups in sustainable tourism

Today Booking.com, a leader in travel technology, announces the opening of applications for the third annual Booking Booster accelerator program for startups in sustainable tourism. Booking.com is calling startups from around the world that are building technology-driven solutions to sustainable travel challenges - in multiple areas - to apply for support from its €2 million fund. To celebrate, Booking.com also highlights four key areas of innovation being driven by startups addressing sustainability issues in the travel industry, including projects from previous program winners.

"Going into the program's third year, we are increasingly impressed with the amazing entrepreneurial spirit of the startups who apply for Booking Booster and the inspiring innovations they are developing in key areas related to tourism dispersal, creating new economic opportunities for women, promoting inclusive growth for under-resourced communities and developing cutting-edge technical solutions that help keep destinations happy and healthy in every corner of the globe," said Gillian Tans, President and CEO of Booking.com. "We truly believe in the power of technology to transform how we all experience the world for the better, and are looking forward to supporting the next wave of change-makers who are seeking to have a lasting, sustainable impact on the travel industry at large."

Applications close on December 2, so interested startups should visit the Booking Booster section on the Booking Cares website for full information and additional details.

