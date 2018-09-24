Booking.com Champions Unforgettable Travel Experiences With Second Annual #BookingHero Competition

AMSTERDAM, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Booking.com officially opens nominations to celebrate hospitality providers who go above and beyond with a chance to win €25k to spend on Booking.com

Whether it's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in the mountains of Sri Lanka or a family's search for their roots in Scotland, hospitality providers go out of their way each and every day to help create truly memorable experiences for their guests. Today Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, announces the launch of the second annual #BookingHero competition. With the aim of championing and celebrating these unique stories, Booking.com is inviting customers to tell the world about someone at an accommodation who made their trip unforgettable for a chance to win €25,000 of Booking.com credit - both for them, and their #BookingHero.

Booking.com will choose the three most exceptional stories of hospitality providers going out of their way to create unique and unforgettable travel experiences. One exceptional #BookingHero and the customer who nominated them will each win €25k to spend on Booking.com, with two runners-up and their nominating customers each winning €5k in Booking.com travel credit.

For the full release, visit Booking.com's media room.

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in over 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide. With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 29 million total reported listings, including more than 5.6 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, and cover more than 141,000 destinations in 230 countries and territories worldwide.

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office: mediarelations@booking.com

SOURCE Booking.com