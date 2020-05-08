Booking Holdings Inc. Convertible Senior Notes due June 2020 to be Settled in Cash

NORWALK, Conn., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that, in connection with any conversion of its outstanding 0.35% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 on or after March 15, 2020, Booking has elected to pay cash in lieu of 100% of the deliverable shares otherwise issuable upon such conversion (i.e., the "Cash Percentage" is 100%).

