Booking Holdings to Make First Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, May 7

May 06, 2020, 10:30 ET

NORWALK, Conn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7, through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands
Booking.comKAYAKpriceline.comagoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

May 06, 2020, 10:30 ET