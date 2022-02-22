Booking Holdings to Make Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, February 23

Feb 22, 2022, 17:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website:  http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

