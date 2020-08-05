Booking Holdings to Make Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, August 6
Aug 05, 2020, 11:30 ET
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.
Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, August 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.
