Booking Holdings to Make Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 4

News provided by

Booking Holdings

Aug 03, 2021, 21:51 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website:  http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

Media Contact:
Kim Soward
Booking Holdings
[email protected]

SOURCE Booking Holdings

Also from this source

Booking Holdings to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...

Booking Holdings to Speak at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics