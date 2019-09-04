Booking Holdings to Present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, David Goulden, will speak at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 10th beginning at 8:05 a.m. PDT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

