Booking Holdings to Present at the 39th Nasdaq International Investor Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Fogel, will speak at the 39th Nasdaq International Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 beginning at 8:45 a.m. GMT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary brands: Booking.com , priceline.com , KAYAK , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com .

