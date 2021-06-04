Booking Holdings to Speak at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NORWALK, Conn., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking virtually at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on June 7th at 3:30 P.M. ET.

A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

About Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary brands: Booking.com, Priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com.

SOURCE Booking Holdings

Related Links

http://BookingHoldings.com

