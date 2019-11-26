Booking Holdings to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that it will be transferring the securities exchange listing for its 0.800% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.150% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.375% Senior Notes due 2024 and 1.800% Senior Notes due 2027 (collectively, the " Notes ") from the New York Stock Exchange to the corporate bond exchange of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (" NASDAQ ") effective December 6, 2019 after market close. The Notes are expected to begin trading as NASDAQ-listed securities on December 9, 2019. Their respective trading symbols and CUSIP numbers are as follows:

Series of Debt Securities Trading Symbol CUSIP 0.800% Senior Notes due 2022 BKNG 22A 09857LAB4 2.150% Senior Notes due 2022 BKNG 22 09857LAA6 2.375% Senior Notes due 2024 BKNG 24 09857LAC2 1.800% Senior Notes due 2027 BKNG 27 09857LAD0

Booking Holdings is transferring the listing of the Notes to NASDAQ to consolidate under one exchange its equity and debt listings relationships.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to consumers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands—Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world.

