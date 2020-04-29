Booking Holdings to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7

NORWALK, Conn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its first quarter 2020 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands- Booking.comKAYAKpriceline, agoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

