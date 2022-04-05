Booking Holdings to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4

Booking Holdings

Apr 05, 2022

NORWALK, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

