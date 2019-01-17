Booking Holdings to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 27.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary brands-Booking.comKAYAKpriceline, agoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

