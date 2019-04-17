Booking.com Reveals Key Findings From Its 2019 Sustainable Travel Report

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gears up to mark Earth Day on April 22nd, Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, has released findings from its annual sustainable travel report for the fourth consecutive year. Research reveals almost two thirds (66%) of U.S travelers believe that people need to act now and make sustainable travel choices to save the planet for future generations.

However, common barriers travelers face when making sustainable travel choices are:

(% of U.S respondents who agree)

I do not know how to make my travel more sustainable (40%)

Although I do see options to travel more sustainably, other options tend to appeal more (41%)

I cannot afford the extra expenditure of sustainable travel (40%)

My agenda constraints me in the sustainable choices I can make (36%)

Sustainable travel destinations appeal to me less than other destinations (41%)

I understand what I can do to travel more sustainably (43%)

Travel companies have an important role to play, as the demand for sustainable stays is growing in popularity. With almost two thirds (64%) of U.S travelers intending to stay at least once in an eco-friendly or green accommodation when looking at the year ahead.

