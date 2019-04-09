Booking.com Uncovers That When It Comes to Hosting, It's All About Striking the Perfect Balance

TORONTO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel leader Booking.com has revealed the driving factors behind Canadian travellers' appetite to stay in different types of unique accommodations, and the fine balance an accommodation host, manager or owner must strike to get that personal touch just right for guests.

As travellers have the luxury of more choices than ever before, getting it right as a 'host' can be the difference between checking in or checking out other properties. In fact, recent research from Booking.com found that 65% of Canadian travellers believe their stay has been improved by the person managing their accommodation going above and beyond, and 51% have opted to stay in an accommodation again primarily because of the host.

Key findings include:

69% of travelers plan to stay in accommodation that allows them to interact with a property owner or manager in 2019

66% of travelers reveal that the most important aspect is to feel 'at home'

62% of travelers reveal that the main perk of people powered accommodation is the ability to take advantage of 'insider' knowledge

45% of travelers are looking to this insider know-how for tips to help save money and avoid the tourist pitfalls

For the full release and research methodology around Canadian hosts and travellers striking an accommodation match, visit https://news.booking.com/en-ca/ .

