Bookkeeper360 CEO Nick Pasquarosa welcomed as Canine Companions for Independence® Northeast Region Advisory Board President

" Being involved with Canine Companions has been an incredible experience. I am honored to be a part of such a meaningful organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities . By taking on the role of Board President of the Northeast Region, I'm excited to continue my support for Canine Companions for Independence's mission."

Nick initially joined the Canine Companions Northeast Region Board of Directors in 2018. He says his business success through Bookkeeper360 has enabled he and his team to continue giving back to the community.

Established in 2013 in Woodbury, New York, Bookkeeper360 is an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses.

Contact:

Dante Montovano, Bookkeeper360 [email protected] (800) 478-5082

John Bentzinger, Canine Companions for Independence: [email protected] 516-330-6457

About Bookkeeper360 Bookkeeper360 is an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses. The solution manages real-time bookkeeping, back-office, payroll, and tax compliance tasks and provides financial insights for business owners to make data-driven decisions. Bookkeeper360's 100% United States-based team is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide and has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the past two years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.

About Canine Companions for Independence® Canine Companions for Independence® provides expertly trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities. Established in 1975 in California, Canine Companions is the largest non-profit provider of assistance dogs in the United States. Canine Companions is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between people and dogs. There is no charge for the dog, its training and on-going follow-up services. For more information, visit www.cci.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

