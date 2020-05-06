Bookkeeper360, Fintech Industry Leader, Named Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookkeeper360 has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 making this their fourth award with Inc. since being founded in 2012. Included on this list are American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and quality benefits. Bookkeeper360's headquarters is located in Long Island, Woodbury, NY.

"I am remarkably proud of the culture at Bookkeeper360. Our team is dedicated to support our small business clients each and every day. As the Chief Executive Officer of Bookkeeper360, I take great pride in leading the organization with these incredible individuals," said Nick Pasquarosa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The survey given to all of Bookkeeper360's employees (administered by Quantum Workplace) shows how Bookkeeper360 has been able to hold a spot on this list - it reported that 91% of men and 100% of women agreed with the statement "I see professional growth and career development opportunities for myself in this organization." In addition, when asked to describe their work environment in one word, most described it as "collaborative."

Employees were invited to provide responses to several open-ended questions during the survey. One employee responded:

"At Bookkeeper360 I feel appreciated and engaged. I am able to have the work life balance that everyone in this industry dreams about, and I get to work on exciting and challenging engagements. There is a true open door policy and I feel that everyone on the team is willing to go the extra mile to offer assistance. Management is very open with our vision and mission, and is constantly innovating to make our lives easier."

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses. The solution manages real-time bookkeeping, back-office, payroll, and tax compliance and provides financial insights for business owners to make data-driven decisions.

Bookkeeper360's 100% United States-based team is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide and has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the past two years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

