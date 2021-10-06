Books-A-Million aims to hire 1,000 new associates in one day at its nationwide Hiring Event ahead of the holiday shopping season.

To that end, Books-A-Million and 2nd and Charles will hold an open Hiring Event on Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all locations. Their goal? To hire 1,000 new associates in a single day. At the drop-in event, candidates can ask questions, learn about available positions, and get details on benefits, pay, and other perks. Qualified applicants will be hired on the spot.

Some of the most popular perks include:

Great associate discounts

Commission opportunities

Book checkout program

Flexible schedules

Benefits

A great culture

Job seekers who are unable to attend the Hiring Event can browse career opportunities here.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles, and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than 200 locations in 32 states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

Find your nearest Books-A-Million store at booksamillion.com/storefinder, and follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

CONTACT

Melanie Smith

Vice President, Marketing

205.909.3517

[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.booksamillion.com

