Books Enhancing Readers' Lives Prominent in LibraryBub's Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, February 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Through a broad range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The February list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have been praised by critics and have already proved popular with readers. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their categories. Many of these books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold enormous potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Isaac Asimov perceived the library to be "a spaceship that will take you to the farthest reaches of the universe, a time machine that will take you to the far past and the far future, a teacher that knows more than any human being, a friend that will amuse you and console you - and most of all, a gateway, to a better and happier and more useful life."

Below is February's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

No Time To Play by Henry Farley ISBN: 978-1729365854

White Seed: the untold story of the lost colony of Roanoke by Paul Clayton ISBN: 978-1434851642

Humor & Satire

Proud by Alastair Carthew ISBN: 978-1725006294

Mystery & Thriller

The Chemist (Book One of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-1458200198

Trail of Evil (Book Two of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-1475158922

Mask of Bone (Book Three of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-0615773681

Romance

Jake's Redemption (Prequel to the Angel Eyes series) by Jamie Schulz ISBN: 978-0998025711

The Vampire Girl Next Door (Book One of the Vampire Girl series) by Richard Arbib ISBN: 978-0615572635

The Vampire Girl in London (Book Two of the Vampire Girl series) by Richard Arbib ISBN: 978-0692724910

Young Adult

Becoming Hero by Jen Finelli ISBN: 978-0999002223

The Seclusion by Jacqui Castle ISBN: 978-1947848511

Children's

Fatapiller by Shaun Bunting ISBN: 978-0648439936

My T-Rex Gets a Bath by Chloe Sanders ISBN: 978-1536895223

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Special Hidden Talents: The Missing Link - Amadi's Story by Chineme Noke ISBN: 978-1999679507

Business

ACT on Your Business: braving the storms of entrepreneurship and creating success through meaning, mindset, and mindfulness by Lee Chaix McDonough ISBN: 978-1732873629

Sales Success Stories: 60 stories from 20 Top 1% sales professionals by Scott Ingram ISBN: 978-0990605935

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Way of the Warrior Mama: the guide to protecting and raising strong girls by Sally Clark ISBN: 978-1683509974

History

Swords in Their Hands: George Washington and the Newburgh Conspiracy by Dave Richards ISBN: 978-1942016120

Religion & Spirituality

Glimpses of God's Heart: Divinely Inspired Daily Devotions by Gwen Wellington ISBN: 978-1999427108

Strong Within: the Christian woman's guidebook for nurturing self-love and personal power by Bozena Zawisz ISBN: 978-1791977801

"Being an independent author and publisher, I have scoured the Internet to find the best and most efficient ways to market my books. Deciding to have LibraryBub put my books in front of thousands of librarians was a no-brainer," says mystery writer Robin Murphy. "My book, Point and Shoot forYour Life, was not only seen by thousands of librarians, but it was also sent to 40 foreign rights agents."

Librarians can register for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@authorremake.com



SOURCE LibraryBub