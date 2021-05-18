Boom Supersonic Adds Hypersonic Expert Mark Lewis to Advisory Council

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the aerospace company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, today announced that it has welcomed Dr. Mark J. Lewis, Executive Director of the National Defense Industrial Association's Emerging Technologies Institute, to its Advisory Council. The Boom Advisory Council includes world-class leaders in aerospace, design, sustainability, and wellness: Tim Brown, Phil Condit, Dan Javorsek, Dr. Lourdes Maurice, Tekedra Mawakana, and Andrea Morgan.

Dr. Mark J. Lewis is a researcher and public servant who is one of the nation's foremost experts on hypersonics. He currently leads the Emerging Technologies Institute, a non-partisan think tank focused on the future of national defense. Dr. Lewis formerly led the Science and Technology Policy Institute, an organization that helps the White House determine national science and technology policy priorities. He was also the longest-serving Chief Scientist in the history of the United States Air Force and led basic research across the various defense agencies. As a researcher, Dr. Lewis is best known for his work in hypersonic aircraft and propulsion, and he has held numerous academic posts at the University of Maryland. Dr. Lewis will lend his expertise on high-Mach aircraft and engine design as Boom looks toward future programs.

"Faster aircraft are a long-overdue next step in the future of air travel, and I am delighted to share my knowledge with this exceptional team as it makes commercial supersonic flight a reality," said Dr. Lewis. "I am excited for the opportunity to help Boom build out its long-term vision of even faster point-to-point transportation."

Boom's Advisory Board has grown significantly in depth and breadth as the company scales rapidly.

"We've been so fortunate to attract a growing group of leaders in aerospace and many other fields who are eager to join us in our mission to make the world dramatically more accessible through supersonic flight," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "We're inspired everyday to bring diverse talents together and undertake truly transformational work."

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing supersonic flight back to the skies with Overture. This historic commercial airliner is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. Boom is the first commercial airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral flight test program and to build sustainability into its entire aircraft program. XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft for Overture, rolled out in 2020 and its flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab and American Express Ventures and has 30 aircraft on pre-order. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a team that has contributed to over 300 air and spacecraft programs. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

