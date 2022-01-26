Boom Supersonic Selects Greensboro, North Carolina for First Supersonic Airliner Manufacturing Facility

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, today announced it has selected the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina as the site of its first full-scale manufacturing facility.

Boom Supersonic has selected the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina as the site of its first full-scale manufacturing facility called Overture Superfactory.

The Overture Superfactory will be a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, including the final assembly line, test facility, and customer delivery center for the Overture supersonic airliner. Carrying 65 to 88 passengers, Overture is capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets.

"Selecting the site for Overture manufacturing is a significant step forward in bringing sustainable supersonic air travel to passengers and airlines," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "With some of the country's best and brightest aviation talent, key suppliers, and the state of North Carolina's continued support, Boom is confident that Greensboro will emerge as the world's supersonic manufacturing hub."

North Carolina offers Boom an optimal location for its manufacturing facility thanks to its strong aerospace workforce, which includes a large number of U.S. military veterans. North Carolina also affords good access to technical schools, providing Boom with a pipeline of skilled labor. The Piedmont Triad area is in close proximity to many tier-one aerospace suppliers, benefitting Boom as Overture production ramps. Additionally, the close proximity to the eastern seaboard facilitates supersonic flight testing over the Atlantic Ocean. Boom corporate headquarters remains just outside of Denver, Colorado.

The Overture Superfactory will be approximately 400,000 square feet and constructed on a 65-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Boom will bring more than 1,750 jobs to North Carolina by 2030, expanding to a total of more than 2,400 jobs by 2032. North Carolina economists estimate that the Overture Superfactory will grow the state's economy by at least $32.3 billion over 20 years.

To develop the next generation of supersonic professionals, Boom will also create 200 internships through 2032 for students who attend publicly funded North Carolina universities, community colleges, or technical schools.

"It is both poetic and logical that Boom Supersonic would choose the state that's first in flight for its first manufacturing plant," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "Like the success of the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, this innovative company will succeed by transforming passenger air travel with speed and sustainable energy."

Boom expects to break ground later this year on the Overture Superfactory and will begin production in 2024. The first Overture aircraft is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026, and carry its first passengers by 2029. Commercial interest in Overture, including orders and options, totals $14 billion from United Airlines and Japan Airlines. Boom is also working with the United States Air Force on government applications of the aircraft.

To watch the press conference announcing the Boom Supersonic Overture Superfactory, including North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, please visit: https://boomsupersonic.com/overture

To browse open positions at Boom headquarters and the Overture Superfactory, please visit the Boom careers center: https://boomsupersonic.com/careers

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021, the Boom XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and American Express Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

Connect with Boom Supersonic on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram, YouTube

SOURCE Boom Supersonic