Boom Truck Market to grow by USD 574.48 Mn; APAC to have 42% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Boom Truck Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 574.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The high growth in the construction and industrial sector in this region is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, market behavior across various geographies, competitive analysis, and much more.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boom Truck Market 2022-2026

Boom Truck Market 2022-2026: Key Driver and Challenge

The market is driven by the growth in end-user industries due to urbanization. Rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries has resulted in an increase in the number of megacities. According to an estimate, the number of people living in urban areas is expected to increase by 1.5 times by 2045. Thus, indicating a significant rise in population migration from rural to urban areas. This will lead to an increase in the construction of hotels, railways, roads, hospitals, and residential buildings. All these factors will increase the demand for construction and industrial machinery, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

However, the increasing availability of second-hand boom trucks and counterfeit boom trucks will challenge the growth of the market players. High capital requirement is one of the key factors deterring end-users from buying new boom trucks. Besides, the availability of second-hand boom trucks at a lower price is making end-users reluctant to purchase new boom trucks. In addition, the increased penetration of counterfeit boom trucks is expected to further reduce the growth potential in the market.

Boom Truck Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global boom truck market is segmented as below:

End-user

Construction



Telecom



Transportation and Logistics



Others

The construction industry is the prime end-user in the market. The rise in the use of new boom trucks among various construction contractors and the increase in investments in the construction sector are positively influencing the growth of the segment. In addition, the significant increase in infrastructure spending by governments across regions is expected to drive the growth of the construction segment over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

About 42% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The advent of product innovations and other technological innovations has significantly increased the demand for boom trucks from the utility sector in APAC. In addition, the development of smart cities in countries such as China and India will further propel the demand for boom trucks in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The boom truck market report covers the following areas:

Boom Truck Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global boom truck market is fragmented with a few companies accounting for a significant share of the market. Numerous small and mid-sized enterprises are trying to establish their presence in the global boom truck market. Many vendors in the industry compete on parameters such as product design; product performance; maintenance costs; price, energy, and resource savings; quality of the product; and aftermarket support services. Prominent vendors benefit from their strong brand names, leading to customer loyalty and strong resale values. Major vendors are flourishing in the market owing to their reputation for product innovation, aftermarket support and solutions, strong customer relationships, and an established global network of distributors. These factors are anticipated to make the global boom truck market more competitive during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Able Rigging Contractors Inc., Altec Inc., Aspen Equipment LLC, Dur A Lift Inc., Elliott Equipment Inc., Fassi Gru Spa, Interlake Crane Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Link Belt Cranes, Load King Trailers, Manitex International Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., PALFINGER AG, RUTHMANN GmbH and Co. KG, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Time Manufacturing Co., Toyota Industries Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. as major market participants.

Boom Truck Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist boom truck market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the boom truck market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the boom truck market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boom truck market vendors

Boom Truck Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 574.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Able Rigging Contractors Inc., Altec Inc., Aspen Equipment LLC, Dur A Lift Inc., Elliott Equipment Inc., Fassi Gru Spa, Interlake Crane Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Link Belt Cranes, Load King Trailers, Manitex International Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., PALFINGER AG, RUTHMANN GmbH and Co. KG, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Time Manufacturing Co., Toyota Industries Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

