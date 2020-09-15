Boomer Esiason Foundation Launches 7th Bike 2 Breathe

Jerry and Emily will kick off their 7 th ride on September 21 in Boston, MA and finish on September 25 in Pittsburgh, PA. Along the way, they will make pre-planned stops for socially-distant and safe meet-and-greets. The entire Bike 2 Breathe team plans to follow a strict set of safety guidelines, from pre-event testing to daily temperature checks, among others.

"We hope we can inspire other people living with cystic fibrosis and those who want to support us to get out there and create their own fundraising events with the Boomer Esiason Foundation," Cahill said. "Emily and I both know how vital exercise is for both of us – Emily, for her cystic fibrosis and airway clearance and me, to maintain my health after my double-lung transplant."

If you or someone you know are interested in learning more about how you can help, please visit esiason.org or https://p2p.onecause.com/fightcfwithbef to start fundraising today.

About Jerry and Em

Jerry Cahill is a cystic fibrosis patient and double lung transplant recipient who acts as an ambassador to the cystic fibrosis community for the Boomer Esiason Foundation. His passion for athletics and goal of encouraging therapy compliance led him to launch a number of programs at the Foundation, including Team Boomer, CF Podcasts, You Cannot Fail, and many more.

Emily Schaller, Founder and leader of the Rock CF Foundation, is dedicated to increasing the quality of life for people living with CF. Her mission empowers people with CF to living active, healthy lifestyles – just as she was inspired to do by Jerry Cahill years ago.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States.

Cystic fibrosis patients spend a great deal of time completing a variety of treatments and medications in order to maintain their health. Due to excess mucus build up, a CF patient's lungs often become infected with bacteria that can be life threatening. Exercise is one path outside of medications and treatments that help patients clear the mucus while building and maintaining overall strength.

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

In 1993, Gunnar Esiason – son of former NFL MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason – was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Boomer and his wife Cheryl founded the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the cystic fibrosis community. The Foundation has raised over $150 million to date. To learn more, visit esiason.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher McEwan

Program Director, Education & Grants

[email protected]

646.292.7939

SOURCE Boomer Esiason Foundation