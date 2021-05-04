Boomers Parks Host Birthday Party for Alan S. Kim, Featured Child Actor in Oscar Nominated Movie 'Minari'

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joined by his parents and a small group of friends, Kim, a huge fan and guest of the Boomers park in Irvine, scaled the rock-climbing wall, drove go-karts, played air hockey and crammed in as much time as he could playing many of the arcade games.

Alan S Kim with Tim Murphy of Boomers

"Unexpectedly, the Minari actor, Alan Kim, gave our Boomers Parks a shoutout on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon explaining what Boomers is as he wanted to have his 9th birthday at our family entertainment park," said Tim Murphy, Boomers CEO. "So, we literally did everything in our power to provide Alan a birthday wish come true as he told Jimmy Fallon. Also, we wanted to give Alan a day he would not soon forget with us at our Boomers park in Irvine, California. Alan brought our park great energy and it was wonderful seeing Alan, his friends and family enjoy our park."

Kim, a third-grader, plays the role of David Y in the movie who has a heart condition and finds himself with his first-generation American-Korean family living in rural Arkansas. Actress Yuh-Jung Youn plays Kim's aging and adoring grandmother in the film. She made history as the first Korean to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Kim has already made a name for himself with the film after he won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Kim's next project is starring in Latchkey Kids, an independent film due out later this year.

Boomers is open 50% capacity and has implemented an unprecedented set of safety protocols to exceed state and local requirements. Murphy said Boomers Parks are creating an industry standard to ensure team members and guests, like the Kim family, are protected. The company has shared a series of safety videos on their websites detailing extraordinary efforts to sanitize from the time guests arrive until they leave. All team members receive training and daily health and safety briefings.

Boomers Parks is comprised of eight parks: six family entertainment centers and two water parks. Locations currently open to the public are Boomers Irvine, Santa Maria, Livermore, Modesto, Boca Raton, SpeedZone Los Angeles, Sahara Sam's Water Park in West Berlin, NJ and Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park in Destin, FL.

