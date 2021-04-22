Boomi Announces Unprecedented Customer Growth

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™ , a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced that it has achieved a company milestone with 15,000 customers across 75 countries. Boomi has thrived in one of the toughest economic climates in history. Customers are driving change in their businesses with Boomi, automating business processes and creating pervasive connectivity while reducing project times by as much as 70 percent, and achieving ROI levels by as much as 300 percent. The iPaaS leader's recent highlights include a best-in-class1 customer renewal rate of 95 percent, nearly 800 global partners, 36,000+ certifications, 100,000+ Boomiverse community members and the creation of thousands of jobs globally across its customer and partner networks.

Boomi has continued to be a pioneer, with its leading AtomSphere™ integration platform playing a critical role in organizations' IT ecosystems as they collectively rush to modernize and migrate to the cloud. As organizations accelerate these digital transformation initiatives, they are under increasing pressure to engage with customers, partners, and employees across a range of locations and devices. Boomi's low-code integration platform enables customers to create integrated experiences and instantly connect to what they want — making it faster and easier to unify data, systems, applications, processes, people, enterprises, and organizations globally.

"As digital transformation becomes table stakes for survival, data has rapidly become organizations' most valuable asset," said Chris McNabb, CEO, Boomi. "Data, along with seamless user engagement, is the ultimate source of competitive differentiation, a revenue enabler, and driver of new services that enable businesses to innovate. Enterprises worldwide are choosing Boomi because we can unlock the power of their data easier and faster than anyone else."

Boomi has consistently been recognized by top technology industry analyst firms as a leader in enterprise iPaaS, including Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Ovum, and Constellation Research.

Throughout the past year, Boomi has continuously innovated and pushed the envelope of what's possible with data. Additional milestones include:

Customer Momentum

Boomi has achieved significant customer wins across the North America, APJ, and EMEA regions. Key wins by region include:

North America

Moderna - Pharmaceutical



HealthBridge Financial - Financial Services



Oshkosh Corporation - Manufacturing



Boomi has also supported over 2,000 governments, schools, non-profits and hospitals by providing free Boomi services as a result of the Boomi for Good initiative.

APJ

HESTA - Financial Services



Juniper Aged Care - Healthcare



Cancer Council NSW - Non-Profit

EMEA

Disguise - Technology



WWZ - Utilities and Telecommunications



Avolon - Transportation

Innovations

Partnerships

Initiatives

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimer:

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

1 Industry average renewal rate in 2020 was 86 percent; KeyBanc Capital Markets, SaaS Survey Results report, 2020

