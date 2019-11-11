Boomi Commits to Training 1000 Veterans by 2025 in the Boomi Veteran Academy

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Day in the US is a national holiday to honor our patriots of service, and today, Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, commits to training 1000 veterans by 2025. Boomi's Veteran Academy offers free, high-demand training for service members, veterans, and their families.

In addition, 68 of Boomi's customers and partners have pledged to hire these qualified graduates. Students receive training from technology industry experts and one-on-one mentorship.

"Boomi recognizes that hiring a diverse workforce, including veterans, helps us acquire and retain the best talent, build employee engagement, increase innovation and improve business performance," says Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. "The military community brings meaningful experience which shouldn't go unrecognized and rewarded. Boomi is honored to work with veterans to acquire the technology skills they need to launch a new chapter in their careers."

Partnership with IVMF

Boomi's separate program, an online training program, was announced with Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) in July. IVMF's Onward to Opportunity (O2O) program, which provides career preparation and employment training for in-demand industries, offers free access to Boomi's professional developer, architect and administrator tracks for enrolled students.

More information

To find out more about the program, click here or email veteranacademy@boomi.com

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9,000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Emma McCulloch

Boomi

415-420-7194

emma.mcculloch@dell.com

Shevaun Betzler

Highwire PR

415-692-0748, ext. 7

shevaun@highirepr.com

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Boomi