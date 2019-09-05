Boone Stutz Signs with Higginbotham

Stutz comes from Johnson & Johnson Ethicon Medical Devices where he was a decorated national top sales performer and regional manager. After graduating from Texas A&M University in 2006, he played in the National Football League through 2009 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks. He later was a pit crew member and strength and conditioning coach for former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Stutz also served as a firefighter in Victoria, Texas.

"Boone has a dynamic personality that draws people to him. He's well-liked and respected in the community," said Ben Smith, Higginbotham managing director in McAllen. "He's obviously a natural team player, and we're excited to have his energy on our team."

Stutz is the president of the Coastal Conservation Association's Rio Grande Valley chapter.

