Boost Biomes announces expansion of its board of directors, with appointments of Micki Seibel and Neal Gutterson

BRISBANE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based food and agriculture biotech startup Boost Biomes announced additions to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are Micki Seibel, VP of Product at Unfold, the vertical farming seed and services company; and Neal Gutterson, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Partner at Radicle Growth, and recently retired Chief Technology Officer at Corteva. Gutterson will become the Chair of The Board.

Micki Seibel currently serves as VP of Product at Unfold, the company that is amplifying the "seed to table" capability of vertical farming. She previously worked on the investment side of agriculture, most recently at Radicle Growth, as well as at Social Capital. Seibel is a veteran of digital tech as a product manager on the Netscape browser, first head of product at eBay, and Head of Product for 4 start-up companies including two exits. "I'm excited to work with the Boost team developing their suite of product offerings, to fully leverage their category-defining platform technology," Seibel said.

Jamie Bacher, CEO and Director of Boost Biomes added, "Micki's deep experience with product development and startups, and broad view of the food and ag spaces will accelerate Boost's trajectory. We look forward to better exploring novel ways to better and more broadly deploy our platform technology to increase overall food abundance, security and safety."

Added Erkki Aaltonen, Director on Boost's Board, and Head of Yara Growth Ventures, part of Yara International ASA, "We're honored to have industry veteran Neal Gutterson join our board. We know that his many years of leading top organizations in the industry will allow him to bring a level of insight and understanding unparalleled in the field."

Neal Gutterson will Chair the Boost Biomes' Board, having led innovation efforts, specifically focused on bringing value to farmers through a global, integrated R&D organization, at DuPont Pioneer and later Corteva Agriscience where he served as CTO. Before that, he served at Mendel Biotechnology in a variety of executive roles from VP R&D to CEO. "Boost Biomes' platform technology, through the breadth of its current and potential applications, offers a real opportunity to address significant challenges in the food and ag ecosystem. I'm excited to join the team at this critical time, as we guide the first products to market." Neal serves today as Partner and CTO at Radicle Growth, and on the System Board of the CGIAR. Neal served previously on the Board of Directors for several organizations, including, Grassroots BioTechnology, the Biotechnology Industry Organization, and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT).

Boost's two leading products have highly-valued crop protection properties. Both are expected to reach the market in 2023. Boost technology enables an advanced understanding of microbial interactions, which Boost uses to engineer novel microbial products that expand the range options to improve crop yield and quality. Furthermore, Boost is using its technology to develop products that prevent post-harvest diseases and improve produce safety.



About Boost Biomes, Inc.

Boost Biomes is developing new products to address critical needs in food and agriculture, to increase crop yields and reduce post-harvest waste. Underlying the products is a proprietary microbiome technology platform that enables Boost a unique understanding of interactions within microbiomes, leading to superior products that are effective, safe, organic and natural. For more information, visit http://boostbiomes.com/

