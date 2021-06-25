Boost Mobile teams up with Metta World Peace to launch $100,000 Basketball Championship Challenge

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile announced today the launch of its first customer-exclusive contest: the $100,000 Championship Challenge. The challenge is the latest iteration in the brand's efforts to bring customers added value, with more exclusive contests and challenges to come.

This contest lets users guess the number of total points scored in the men's professional basketball finals, which begins July 8, for a chance to win $100,000. Adding a level of excitement, the contest will be presented in partnership with former champion and Boost Mobile customer, Metta World Peace, who will provide playoff commentary and make his own point predictions on Instagram and Reddit.

"Boost Mobile keeps me connected everywhere I go, and I'm thrilled to partner with them on this exciting contest," said Metta World Peace. "The playoffs always deliver a ton of amazing moments. I'm looking forward to being part of the excitement by awarding a lucky winner — or winners — $100,000."

Entries are now open and will close the evening of July 8, prior to the start of the first game in the championship. The contest is open to Boost Mobile customers who are legal residents within the 50 states and the District of Columbia, ages 18 and older, with an active Boost Mobile phone number as of June 25, 2021. If there are multiple entrants who correctly predict the total number of points scored during the series, then the prize pool of $100,000 will be evenly divided among each confirmed winner.

"We wanted to deliver a fun way to engage with one of the biggest sports events of the year — and thank our customers as we continue to build a better wireless carrier focused on more than just data, talk and text," said Andrea Henderson, head of Boost Mobile Marketing. "This is just the beginning of new contests throughout the year."

For more information about the Boost Mobile $100,000 Championship Challenge, please visit https://boostchampionshipchallenge.com/ .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

