Boost Mobile Unveils '$1 Million Sweepstakes' with Motorola

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced its '$1 Million Sweepstakes,' sponsored by Motorola. For a limited time, customers will have an opportunity to enter this once-in-a-lifetime Sweepstakes and one might walk away with $1 million by purchasing an eligible Motorola device.

Now through July 16, the Sweepstakes will be open to existing Boost Mobile customers and new customers who make the switch and purchase, activate or upgrade to any Motorola phone – on select family or single-line plans.1

Customers who purchase a qualifying handset will receive a text message with a unique Sweepstakes gameboard. Beyond a grand prize of $1 million, participants will also have the opportunity to win one of more than 30,000 $10 Re-Boost PINS from Boost Mobile, as a secondary prize.

"Boost Mobile is always looking for new ways to reward our customers, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Motorola to give the opportunity to win $1 million," said Christy Drummond, director-Acquisition Marketing, Boost Mobile. "This will certainly be a life-changing reward, and we're glad to be able give back to our customers because they are truly at the core of everything we do."

Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. Plans include unlimited data, talk and text and the latest mobile device technology from top brands like Motorola. In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.

For additional details and official sweepstakes rules, please visit www.boostmobile.com/moto1Msweeps.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the Boost Mobile Nationwide Network and now on its Newly Expanded Data Network for compatible devices. Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 No purchase necessary to enter or win. Excludes residents of AK, HI, OK, SC, and Puerto Rico, and the metropolitan areas of Las Vegas, NV; Indianapolis, IN, and the NJ counties of Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Morris, Hudson, Sussex and Warren. Visit here for complete Official Rules.

