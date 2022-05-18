Boost Productivity With the Best Web and Video Conferencing in 2022

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Web and Video Conferencing Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Web and Video Conferencing Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Webinato, 9.0 CS , for breadth of features.





for breadth of features. GlobalMeet Professional, 8.9 CS, for business value creation.





NTT Collaboration & CX, 8.6 CS, for audio conferencing call in a bridge.

SOURCE SoftwareReviews