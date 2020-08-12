Boostability Named to Inc 5000 List for 2020

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostability, the world-wide leader in white-label and small business SEO, is thrilled to be named to this year's Inc 5000 list for Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. This is the fifth time Boostability has made this prestigious list.

"We could not be more thrilled to be included in this year's Inc 5000 list," says Boostability CEO Gavan Thorpe. "At Boostability our mission is to help small businesses succeed online. Our collaborative teams dedicate their time and talents to helping our clients grow their online presence. And this award is a testament and acknowledges the dedication of our exceptionally talented people to our overall mission."

Boostability is part of Utah's growing tech hub, headquartered in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Lehi, Utah. We also have a growing European office in Berlin, Germany. Boostability is powered by our proprietary technology platform Launchpad, designed specifically to optimize campaigns to provide quality and affordable SEO to small businesses. Better technology means better SEO, period.

"The Inc 5000 list ranks companies by overall growth over a three-year period," Thorpe continues. "And over the past three years, Boostability has gone through massive growth domestically and internationally. We love the customers we get to serve each day, and we get 86% of our customers on page 1 of Google within 6 months."

"We're so proud of our teams here at Boostability. Every day they build a great culture for us and deliver an incredible experience to our customers. We're a successful company because of the people who work hard for our customers each day. Even in a unique year like 2020, they continue to do whatever it takes to help our customers succeed online."

Boostability is the global leader in white label SEO services for SMBs. Boost partners with the top agencies, publishers, and internet companies in the world. We focus on helping small businesses succeed online, and service in nine languages across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Boostability provides full-service SEO with fulfillment, product, sales, customer service and marketing departments. Boostability has one of the largest small business SEO databases and has served SEO to more small businesses than any other company in the world.

About Boostability: Boostability is the global leader in white-label SEO for SMBs. LaunchPad, Boostability's proprietary technology platform, powers an SMB SEO platform built for scale, affordability, and value. Before Boostability, no company provided affordable SEO at scale for SMBs. Over the past decade, Boostability has championed the SMB and grown to provide SMB SEO to more partners and satisfied customers than any other provider in the world. Serving in 15 countries and 9 languages, Boostability is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed online. We're technology powered, people enabled. And our people are the best of the best. For more information, visit www.boostability.com .

