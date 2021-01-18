Booster Fuels Tapped to Service Inauguration Fleets

Booster Fuels tapped for on-demand fueling to Washington, D.C. essential vehicles ahead of Inauguration Day Tweet this

"Booster is honored to service Washington, D.C. government agencies and other essential fleets during inauguration," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "By bringing gasoline directly to where it is needed, we reduce emissions and congestion while enabling security and operations personnel to focus on the community's safety instead of the logistics behind refueling."

Since the start of the pandemic, Booster has provided contactless on-demand refueling for fire, medical and security fleets. Based on its long-standing track record as the safest mobile fueler, the company has been trusted with local inauguration business as the nation's capital responds to recent security risks with extraordinary safety measures. Places of interest are prohibiting gasoline to be stored on site, and security vehicles have to be at the ready to transport personnel and staff.

The Washington, D.C. office is Booster's seventh major market. In total, Booster has received permits to operate in more than 150 jurisdictions across the U.S.

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to fleets and consumers, preventing 1.4 pounds of CO 2 with each boost delivered.

Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Ventures and Vulcan Capital. Booster's corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com . Images available here .

