Booster's Mobile Energy Delivery Service Expands in SoCal After New Rule Adopted by Air Regulator, Sets Precedent for State-Wide Bill

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the leading mobile energy delivery service, today announces a service expansion throughout several regions in Southern California after a regulatory triumph that resulted in the Southern California Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), who has jurisdiction over the Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, adopting newly amended rules that fixed outdated regulations that prevented mobile energy delivery services from expanding.

This news follows another recent expansion into two more major California metro areas last year: Sacramento, the state's capital, and San Diego, the state's fourth largest market.

The expansion of Booster into the new cities marks the first time a mobile fueler has been fully approved to operate in these California markets. Booster's entry into these markets allows for the delivery of energy, including renewable fuels, to fleets and consumers, lowering the transportation sector's environmental impact. Each tank of fuel delivered, also known as a 'boost,' reduces vehicle miles traveled by eliminating trips to and from the gas station, which in turn prevents CO 2 emissions.

Booster's success with the SCAQMD follows in the footsteps of the company becoming certified a year ago by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Booster's proprietary refueling equipment and processes were found to meet the state's strict environmental guidelines for vapor recovery systems, opening some opportunities for Booster to move to more locations within the state.

Unfortunately, more than half of all of California's 35 air districts have outdated rules on their books that prevent mobile fuelers from operating, even if they have been certified by CARB. This year, assembly bill AB 2563 was introduced to the California legislature that would result in more consistent regulations on mobile fueling throughout the state, allowing safe, environmentally responsible mobile fueling services to grow.

"While there is still work to be done in California, this new South Coast rule is a win for the environment and for people with disabilities throughout this huge area," said Joseph Okpaku, Chief Policy Officer, Booster. "Now more cities will see a reduction in CO 2 emissions, spillage, and road congestion, as well as the important added benefit of more accessible fueling for drivers with mobility disabilities."

"As local, regional and state governments become more informed about mobile energy delivery, the evidence shows it is a responsible choice, especially considering the renewable fuel options Booster provides," continued Okpaku.

Booster's mini-tankers today bring several different energy offerings directly to parked vehicles. Mobile fueling also reduces the carcinogenic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted at the gas station, and eliminates almost 40 gallons of gas spilled annually on average at every gas station thanks to Booster's employment of trained service professionals.

About Booster

Booster is a tech-enabled mobile energy delivery company providing a more sustainable fueling experience to fleets and consumers. The company's proprietary mini-tankers deliver energy directly to fleet and consumer customers to help them save on costs and meet decarbonization goals. At the same time, Booster's data insights help fleet managers optimize their businesses. Booster has raised more than $108 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

