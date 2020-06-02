Booths Selects Logile's Store Planning and Workforce Management Suite to Optimize Labor and Improve the Customer Experience

As part of an initiative to ultimately automate current manual processes and gain key workforce management, mobile and employee self-service capabilities, Booths sought a solution that would enable the company to become more sophisticated in how it spends its labor and to more strategically invest in selling and customer engagement activities.

Booths will implement engineered labor standards built by Logile as the initial step in optimizing labor and increasing operational efficiency. Additionally, Booths is implementing Logile's Enterprise Standards Manager, Enterprise Labor Model, Sales & Labor Planning, Forecasting & Staff Planning, Employee Scheduling, Time & Attendance and Enterprise Reporting software solutions to operationalize and achieve all the benefits associated with an integrated workforce management solution.

"After evaluating 19 vendors, we selected Logile because the solutions offered the exact combination of functionality and performance to address our complex requirements. Additionally, Logile's track record of customer commitment and successful implementations to more than 20 advanced retailers were critical in our ultimate selection of the company," said Al Paton, IT project manager at Booths. "It was important to us to partner with the right provider that we felt confident would be able to guide us and help bring our vision of labor and operational optimization to fruition. This will enable us to more effectively invest our resources in providing an even better customer experience."

"We admire Booths' long-standing dedication to delivering the best quality goods and stellar service to its customers. We are thrilled to partner with such a forward-looking retail leader in this next transformative step in their journey," said Rick Schlenker, Logile co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing. "We're also honored that Booths represents Logile's first customer partnership in the United Kingdom as we expand into the U.K., Europe and Middle East."

About Logile

Logile, Inc. is the premier retail store operations solution provider, forging industry-leading technology innovation and best-practice expertise for in-store planning, execution and workforce management. We live WFM and store ops, but we exist for our customers' success. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help you accelerate ROI and achieve operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations. Logile.com.

For the third consecutive year, Logile is the only workforce management company to be named as a Top-20 overall best retail vendor on the RIS News Software LeaderBoard with 33 Top-10 rankings.

