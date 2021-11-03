Bootlegged Barber Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Location in Herriman, Utah

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bootlegged Barber is expanding! The company's second location, which is also their first franchised location, is now open in Herriman, Utah.

Bootlegged Barber was founded by Amanda Nevel on the core values of tradition, community and top-shelf quality.

Bootlegged Barber, founder Amanda Nevel

"While we often tell our customers that Bootlegged began because of my love for the prohibition era, especially the fashion and the art of that time, there is an actual backstory that we don't share as often," shares Nevel. "When I began exclusively barbering, it was really uncommon being a female in what was considered a 'man's industry.' We had a customer say to me one 'look at you coming in and trying to bootleg the industry.' Little do many people know that back in World War I and World War II, many family-owned barbershops were actually run by women because their husbands were drafted into war."

Amanda began Bootlegged to address many of the issues that she experienced as a barber, feeling as though the industry wasn't set up to support and nurture her growth in the industry. She believes in ensuring that customers are receiving high quality service while also supporting her barbers with an actual livable wage that aligns with the level of service that they provide.

The grand opening of the Herriman location also holds a personal significance to Amanda. Prior to the grand opening, Amanda's father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She had to take some time off and away from the business to be with her family and mentions that she is grateful for her team being so ready and willing to support her during this time.

Her father was able to join in for the grand opening via FaceTime and celebrate this major milestone with Amanda before passing away shortly after.

Bootlegged Barber strives to be the best in the barbershop industry by preserving centuries-old traditions, providing top-shelf quality and providing a community-feel in order to make the atmosphere welcoming and comfortable for all.

Media contact:

Kayla Henning

[email protected]

952 594-4416

SOURCE Bootlegged Barber