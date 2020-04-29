Bootstrap Ventures Launches Private Equity Firm

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are in a time of evolution, and with it, new industry leaders are emerging in a variety of sectors including private equity. Bootstrap Ventures is led by Principal and Founder Dennis Rogers who has a dynamic background in finance, investments and business development. He has been raising funds in both the public and private sectors for over 10 years and has expansive knowledge in Water Rights, which Bootstrap Ventures specializes in. Partner and CO-Founder Hunter Ross Fedden spent several years working with one of the country's top real estate firms prior to launching Bootstrap Ventures. During his previous tenure he served in a number of capacities including development, sales, investing and capital raises – all of which prepared him for this opportunity with Bootstrap Ventures. To date, the company has successfully completed over twenty Water Rights deals, providing investors with returns that ranged from 12-25%. Bootstrap Ventures has a keen understanding of the ever-evolving needs of investors in these uncertain and unprecedented times. These turbulent conditions may result in investors needing access to their capital unexpectedly, making the unique deal structures within the Water Rights space highly attractive. Unlike most private equity firms who offer mainly long term investments, Water Rights deals through Bootstrap Ventures offer significant returns with capital holds of only 120 days on average. Learn more about Bootstrap Ventures HERE.

"We are emerging into a new era in virtually every capacity. The ways in which we communicate, areas we choose to invest in, and the terms upon which we do so are evolving, and as a firm we are proud to be on the forefront of this transformation." –Dennis Rogers, Founder Bootstrap Ventures

About Bootstrap Ventures:

Bootstrap Ventures is a boutique, private equity firm with office locations in Irvine, California and Dallas, Texas. As a firm, Bootstrap Ventures is diversified in virtually all industries, however they specialize in energy and mineral rights. Their philosophy surrounds investing in hard assets that are known to withstand the test of time, providing investors with secure returns. They have created an investing niche in the underexposed area of Water Rights and are passionate about seeing this vertical thrive. Founder Dennis Rogers and investment advisor Hunter Ross Fedden have become thought leaders in the modern age of investing and are committed to upholding the gold standard of excellence in all of their endeavors.

Learn More:

BootstrapVentures.com | LinkedIn

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE Bootstrap Ventures

Related Links

https://www.bootstrapventures.com

