Bootstrapped SaaS startup JustCall ranks 54th Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte's APAC Technology Fast 500

NOIDA, India & SYDNEY, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCall, a popular cloud phone system software for businesses, today announced that it ranked 54th on the Deloitte APAC Technology Fast 500™ 2019. A ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in the Asia Pacific now in its 18th year. JustCall has grown 1367% over the past three years because of the organization's customer-centric approach. JustCall's core engineering & management teams operate from Noida and sales & support teams operate from the Philippines and United States.

JustCall Founder & CEO, Gaurav Sharma, credits 2,000+ customers & amazing team with the company's 1367% revenue growth. He said, "We knew that we have grown at a great pace in the last 3 years but never expected that we will make it to top 500 in the list. This is will motivate our team to put in more hard work & dedication to make our customers happier."

JustCall was launched in Dec 2016 as a web-based VoIP software but over the years, it has evolved into a complete cloud telephony and workflow automation platform. Apart from providing an easy to make, receive and track phone calls and texts from web & mobile, it also integrates with popular business tools. The ability to automatically track and log phone calls and texts in existing business tools is one of the main reasons behind this cloud phone system's rapid growth. JustCall hasn't raised any external funding to date and is profitable for the last 2 years.

"The team is gearing up for the launch of our AI-powered voice transcription & workflow automation tools in 2020. So, we are very confident to continue this growth rate for the next few years to come," said Gaurav.

About SaaS Labs (JustCall)

SaaS Labs is a digital products company that builds B2B products for businesses around the world. Through a portfolio of different products, it serves over 100,000 businesses in 40+ countries every day. The portfolio comprises of JustCall (cloud telephony & automation software), CallRoot, Autodialer, and Helpwise. SaaS Labs team is spread across India, the Philippines, and the US.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

