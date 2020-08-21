BOPP Films Market Forecast 2020-2025: A $31.42 Billion Industry Opportunity

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BOPP Films Market by Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Labels), Thickness (Below 15 Microns, 15-30 Microns, 30-45 Microns, More Tham 45 Microns), Production Process (Tenter, Tubular), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BOPP films market is projected to grow from USD 24.26 billion in 2020 to USD 31.42 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.



The BOPP films market has been growing in tandem with the growth in the packaging industry. Food, beverages, and medical packaging are the largest end users of these films. With the growth in the packaging market in the developing nations, the demand for bi-axially oriented films has increased. It is the most preferred material for food & pharmaceutical products packaging owing to its non-toxic and cost-effectiveness. It also acts as a barrier to external agents which might contaminate the product inside.



The global BOPP films market comprises major manufacturers, such as Cosmo Films (India), Taghleef Industries (UAE), CCL Industries (Canada), Jindal Poly Films (India), Inteplast Group (US), and Polibak (Turkey).



In terms of both volume, bags & pouches segment to lead the BOPP films market by 2025.



BOPP bags & pouches are water resistant and have the capacity to print high resolution graphics on them. They perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The acceptance of BOPP bags & pouches is rising in as they are cost-effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly. BOPP bags & pouches offer high aesthetic value that adds an extra promotional feature to the products packaged in them. These bags & pouches can be stacked easily and have high tensile strength and barrier properties. BOPP bags & pouches primarily find applications in the packaging of cereal & pulses, pet food, grass seed, animal nutrition, fertilizers, beverages, dairy products, and cosmetics.



In terms of both value and volume, tenter production process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for BOPP films.



The BOPP film thickness produced by the tenter process ranges from 8-50 micro meters while the line output is in the range 100-550 kg/hour. The double bubble method process relatively unique film structures, which is not easily possible by the standard tenter frame process. This results in balanced film properties by simultaneous stretching of a cooled and reheated bubble. Thus, film properties are similar in both orientation directions, an effect which is not realizable with standard tenter frame technologies. Tenter frame processes have much higher output than the tubular process. It is predominantly used to make BOPP and BOPET films.



The food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the BOPP films market from 2020 to 2025.



The food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the BOPP films market. BOPP films are made of highly sterilized materials. These materials help in protecting the products from contamination, making them ideal for usage in food & beverage packaging. The key driver for the BOPP films market in food packaging is the growing demand for compact and lightweight packaging in baby food and pet food. BOPP films are also available for single-time use. In the food industry, BOPP films wraps and pouches are widely used in the packaging of sauces, pet food, ready-to-eat/frozen meal, candies, chocolates, snacks, dried fruits & nuts, and confectionery products.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific BOPP films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. the growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and food & beverages, which in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the BOPP films market. Changes in packaging styles, innovations in flexible packaging designs, and increase in demand for personal care products due to the rise in the young population are expected to drive the market for BOPP films in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for BOPP Films

4.2 Asia-Pacific: BOPP Films Market, by Type and Country, 2019

4.3 BOPP Films Market, by Type

4.4 BOPP Films Market, by Thickness

4.5 BOPP Films Market, by Production Process

4.6 BOPP Films Market, by Application

4.7 BOPP Films Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bi-Axially Oriented Films

5.2.1.2 Wide Range of Application Across End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Industrialization in Asia-Pacific Region

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Environmental Concern to Create Growth Opportunities for Bioplastics Material Based BOPP Films

5.2.3.2 Substitution of Traditional Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Input Cost

5.2.4.2 Recycling of Plastics Films

5.2.5 Recycling of Plastics Films



6 Impact of COVID-19 on the BOPP Films Market

6.1 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to Continuous Spread of COVID-19



7 BOPP Films Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wraps

7.3 Bags & Pouches

7.4 Tapes

7.5 Labels



8 BOPP Films Market, by Thickness

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Below 15 Microns

8.1.2 15-30 Microns

8.1.3 30-45 Microns

8.1.4 More Than 45 Microns



9 BOPP Films Market, by Production Process

9.1 Introduction



10 BOPP Films Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food and Beverage

10.3 Personal Care

10.4 Pharmaceutical

10.5 Tobacco Packaging

10.6 Electrical & Electronics

10.7 Others



11 BOPP Films Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 North America BOPP Films Market, by Packaging Type

11.6 North America BOPP Films Market, by Thickness

11.7 North America BOPP Films Market, by Production Process

11.8 North America BOPP Films Market, by Application

11.9 US

11.10 Canada

11.11 Mexico

11.12 Middle East & Africa

11.13 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Acquisition

12.2.2 Expansion & Investment

12.2.3 New Product Development

12.2.4 Joint Venture & Partnership

12.3 Market Share Analysis



13 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

13.1 Overview

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.1.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.1.6 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Cosmo Films Limited

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Financial Assessment

14.1.3 Operational Assessment

14.1.4 Products Offered

14.1.5 Recent Developments

14.1.6 SWOT Analysis

14.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies

14.1.8 Right to Win

14.2 Taghleef Industries

14.3 CCL Industries Inc.

14.4 Jindal Poly Films

14.5 Sibur Holdings

14.6 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Co. Ltd.

14.7 Inteplast Group

14.8 Poligal SA

14.9 Uflex Ltd.

14.10 Polinas

14.11 Polibak

14.12 Toray Industries

14.13 Other Players

14.13.1 Gettel High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd.

14.13.2 Jintian Group Co. Ltd.

14.13.3 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Materials Co. Ltd.

14.13.4 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

14.13.5 Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

14.13.6 Futamura Chemical

14.13.7 Chiripal Poly Films

14.13.8 Vitopel

14.13.9 Altopro

14.13.10 Vibac Group

