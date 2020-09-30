Boqii Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), at US$10.00 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$70 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase any additional ADSs. Each ADS represents 0.75 Class A ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "BQ." The offering is expected to close on October 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,050,000 additional ADSs.

Roth Capital Partners, CMB International Capital Limited and Valuable Capital Limited are acting as joint bookrunners of the offering.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting at the following underwriters: (i) Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 888 San Clemente Drive Suite 400, Newport Beach, California 92660, United States, or by calling +1 (800) 678-9147, or by email at [email protected]; (ii) CMB International Capital Limited, Attention: Prospectus Department, 45F, Champion Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, or by calling +852 37618976, or by email at [email protected]; (iii) Valuable Capital Limited, Attention: Prospectus Department, Room 2808, 28th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, or by calling +852 25000307, or by email at [email protected].

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform in terms of revenue in 2019 and number of customers as of December 31, 2019, and maintains the largest pet-focused online community in China's pet market in terms of the number of registered users as of December 31, 2019 (according to Frost & Sullivan). At Boqii, we love pets. We are the leading online source for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall, which can be accessed through our mobile app, website and Weixin/WeChat mini programs, as well as our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Boqii Holding Limited

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

