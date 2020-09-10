Bora Akyol Joins Trimark as VP of Technology Development

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimark Associates, Inc. announces that Bora Akyol will join Trimark as Vice President of Technology Development. The highest profile of Trimark's recent talent acquisitions, Bora will step into a role advancing Trimark's industry-leading SCADA platform. Bora's in-depth knowledge at control solutions for large-scale energy storage and photovoltaic plants will further Trimark's vision of "Greening the Grid."

Most recently the Senior Director of Engineering at 8minute Solar Energy, Bora will head Trimark's multitude of technology efforts, including product development and network security. Bora is perfectly suited to take on these responsibilities, given his impressive technical prowess: he has extensive knowledge of network and security technologies, including Ethernet, MPLS, VPN, 802.11, MACSec, 802.1X, PKI, TCP, and IP. He received his BSEE from Bilkent University in Turkey, and earned a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford. He holds more than 20 patents on a plethora of networking and security technologies at multiple organizations.

In addition to his top-notch technical pedigree, Bora has led a wide range of teams in a career that has spanned more than 23 years. Notably, he was Chief Scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) prior to his tenure at 8minute. At PNNL, he led the development of the VOLTTRON and GridOPTICS software platforms.

"We're very excited to bring Bora onboard," said Mark Morosky, President and CEO of Trimark. "He's one of the brightest individuals I've had the pleasure of talking to, and his reputation as an industry leader is outstanding. It's clear that he understands the exciting work being done by Trimark, as well as where the renewables market is headed."

Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products, engineering, and customer support services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance.

