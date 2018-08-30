Boral Resources Acquires Natural Pozzolan Source for Fly Ash Blending

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boral Resources has acquired 4.5 million tons of pozzolanic deposits located in central Utah that will be processed for blending with fly ash to extend supplies for Western states concrete markets.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by Boral.

Boral procured the natural pozzolans from an active mining company. The material is contained in large surface piles that are immediately accessible for excavation.

"Extensive core drilling, testing and characterization of the materials shows that they can be blended with any of several Western fly ash sources to extend the volume of concrete-quality pozzolans available in Western states markets," said Rafic Minkara, Ph.D., P.E., Vice President, Technology, Boral CM Services. "This material can deliver enhanced ASR mitigation when blended with some fly ashes. Furthermore, the material's location at an active and fully permitted mining site greatly reduces development costs and timelines."

About Boral Resources: Servicing 135 locations in 45 states, Boral Resources is the nation's largest manager and marketer of coal combustion products. The company operates an extensive distribution network for fly ash and related products, as well as provides site services to power plants. Boral Resources also offers an array of proprietary technologies for improving ash quality and availability.

