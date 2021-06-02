Boralex announces appointment of Alain Pouliot as Vice-President, Operations North America

MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain Pouliot as Vice-President, Operations North America. He joined the Company's Executive Committee and began his duties on June 1, 2021.

"With our strategic planning review in the coming weeks and given the importance of operations in the current and future success of Boralex, I believe the creation of a Vice President, Operations North America will lead to more strategic, efficient and timely decision-making in this area," said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO of Boralex.

Professional background

Alain Pouliot joined Boralex in 2001, at the very beginning of his professional career, as a mechanical engineer in the Hydro and Natural Gas Division, in Québec. He then became the division's Operations Supervisor and was later appointed Director of Operations, Hydro and Wind Division, Québec and Ontario, in 2006. More recently, two years ago, he was appointed General Manager, Operations

Throughout his tenure at Boralex, Mr. Pouliot has distinguished himself as much by his engineering skills and technical rigor as by his humanity and unifying leadership. He has implemented many changes within the Company while maintaining a commitment to his team, which today represents more than180 employees in Canada and the United States.

Alain Pouliot is a mechanical engineer with a degree from the Université de Sherbrooke.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's first independent onshore wind power producer, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types – wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com.

