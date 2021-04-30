Bordeaux 2020 Vintage - Top 50 Wines

The revolutionary Tastingbook Artificial Intelligence formulated the scores by mining metadata from over 1.4 million Tastingbook.com data sources. It combined the 60,000 Bordeaux wine ratings from the Bordeaux vintages 1980-2019 created by the world's 50 most esteemed wine critics, and scoring from thousands of other Tastingbook's wine professionals. The algorithms also took into account finer details such as the climate conditions, the consistency of the producers, and their ability to produce wines in vintages similar to 2020. As a result, a unique list of the Best Bordeaux red wines has been produced, with predicted scores.

The predicted average score for the best red wines of the Bordeaux vintage 2020 was 93.7 points, which is almost the same as in the top vintages like 2018, 2016, 2009 and 2005.



How do these predicted scores compare with the wine critic scores will be seen in the coming months when the critics publish their actual ratings. We boldly predict that the margin between the critic scores and Tastingbook AI scores will be less than 1.5%.



BORDEAUX 2020 VINTAGE - TOP 50 RED WINES by TASTINGBOOK.COM AI:



100 points:

Château Cheval Blanc 2020

Château Haut-Brion 2020

Château La Conseillante 2020

Château Lafleur 2020

Château Pétrus 2020

Le Pin 2020



99 points:

Château Angelus 2020

Château Ausone 2020

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou 2020

Château Hosanna 2020

Château Lafite-Rothschild 2020

Château Latour 2020

Château La Fleur-Pétrus 2020

Château La Mission Haut-Brion 2020

Château Margaux 2020

Château Mouton-Rothschild 2020

Château Pavie 2020

Château Palmer 2020

Château Trotanoy 2020

Vieux Château Certan 2020



98 points:

Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse 2020

Château Clinet 2020

Château de Figeac 2020

Château L'Eglise-Clinet 2020

Château La Mondotte 2020

Château Montrose 2020

Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2020

Château Smith Haut Lafitte 2020

Château Tertre Roteboeuf 2020

Le Dôme 2020



97 points:

Château Beau-Séjour Becot 2020

Château Bélair Monange 2020

Château Beychevelle 2020

Château Calon Ségur 2020

Château Canon 2020

Château Certan de May 2020

Château Cos d'Estournel 2020

Château Pavie-Macquin 2020

Château Latour-à-Pomerol 2020

Château La Confession 2020

Château La Gaffelière 2020

Château La Lagune 2020

Château Le Gay 2020

Château Léoville-Barton 2020

Château Léoville Poyferré 2020

Château Petit-Village 2020

Château Troplong-Mondot 2020

Château Trottevieille 2020

Château de Valandraud 2020

Clos Fourtet 2020



More information: tastingbook.com



Tastingbook.com is the world's largest wine information service and community of wine professionals.



Tastingbook.com is an unbiased, non-commercial, and ad-free service that is free to everyone.



Tastingbook is created by FINE - the world's leading Fine Wine magazines and thousands of wine professionals and wineries from over 60 countries.



Tastingbook started in 2015 and have today over million pages of wine information and have had almost 60 millions page views since then. Over 20 000 wine professionals from 82 countries are keeping it updated.



In Tastingbook you will find the most up-to-date tasting reports virtually from every major tasting from all around the world.



