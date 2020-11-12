Bordeaux Winery Cos d'Estournel Releases Michel Reybier 20th Anniversary Case

"I am proud to say that year after year, the dedication of our teams and the quality of the work we carry out in the vineyard and the cellars have always paid off," says Reybier. "It is a labor of love, one that requires patience, determination and precision, day in and day out, to bring our remarkable terroir to its fullest form of expression."

Back in 2000, Reybier was taken with the estate's history and found himself seduced by the idea that its chateau was entirely devoted to winemaking. Most of Michel's investments over the last 20 years have been aimed at equipping the estate with the most advanced techniques possible. A selection of the 20th Anniversary Case vintages were made using the first-ever vinification cellar with a gravity system. The case includes two of the following:

2003 Château Cos d'Estournel, 98/100 JAMES SUCKLING

2005 Château Cos d'Estournel, 98/100 – LISA PERROTTI-BROWN

2009 Château Cos d'Estournel, 100/100 – LISA PERROTTI-BROWN

2010 Château Cos d'Estournel 99+/100 – LISA PERROTTI-BROWN

2014 Château Cos d'Estournel 98/100 – JAMES SUCKLING

2016 Château Cos d'Estournel, 100 POINTS – LISA PERROTTI-BROWN

The individually numbered cases are $4,390 USD each and available for purchase directly through the estate's private consultant at [email protected].

About Cos d'Estournel

On the heights of Saint-Estèphe stand the majestic pagodas of Cos d'Estournel, the legacy of Louis-Gaspard Lacoste de Maniban, Marquis d'Estournel, the "Maharajah of Saint Estèphe". The estate, founded in 1811 on this gravelly hillside of Cos, was fashioned over the years by this visionary, and today it allows for cultivation of a terroir with a remarkable richness. To follow the avant-garde vision of the founder and to take a decisive technical lead, Michel Reybier built the first Bordeaux wine cellar working purely by gravity in 2007. Since, the great terroir of Cos d'Estournel has been further enhanced, illustrated by three wines: the Grand Vin Cos d'Estournel, les Pagodes de Cos and Cos d'Estournel Blanc.

SOURCE Cos d’Estournel