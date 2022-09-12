Borehole Enlargement Systems Market 2026, Rise in Oil and Natural Gas Demand to Boost Growth - Technavio

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

North America



Europe



South America



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our borehole enlargement systems market report covers the following areas:

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market size

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market trends

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of laser drilling technology in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the borehole enlargement systems market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Vendor

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Borehole Enlargement Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Borehole Enlargement Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Co.

DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL

DRILLSTAR INDUSTRIES

EasyDrill LLC

Halliburton Co.

Hole Opener Corp.

NOV Inc.

Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.

Paradigm Group BV

Radius Service LLC

Redback Drilling Tools

Reservoir Group

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist borehole enlargement systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the borehole enlargement systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the borehole enlargement systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of borehole enlargement systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Oilfield Crown Block Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The oilfield crown block market share is expected to increase by USD 2.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%.

Rotary Steerable Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rotary steerable systems market share is expected to increase to USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 310.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution South America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, DRILLSTAR INDUSTRIES, EasyDrill LLC, Halliburton Co., Hole Opener Corp., NOV Inc., Oilfields Supply Center Ltd., Paradigm Group BV, Radius Service LLC, Redback Drilling Tools, Reservoir Group, Sandvik AB, Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, The Industrialization and Energy Services Co.KSA, Weatherford International Plc, Wenzel Downhole Tools, and Western Drilling Tools Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 89: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 92: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 94: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL

Exhibit 99: DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL - Overview



Exhibit 100: DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL - Key offerings

10.6 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 102: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.7 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 107: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: NOV Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Paradigm Group BV

Exhibit 112: Paradigm Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 113: Paradigm Group BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Paradigm Group BV - Key news



Exhibit 115: Paradigm Group BV - Key offerings

10.9 Radius Service LLC

Exhibit 116: Radius Service LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Radius Service LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Radius Service LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Industrialization and Energy Services Co.KSA

Exhibit 123: The Industrialization and Energy Services Co.KSA - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Industrialization and Energy Services Co.KSA - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: The Industrialization and Energy Services Co.KSA - Key offerings

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 126: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Weatherford International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 129: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio