Borg-Warner Trophy® Presented to 2019 Indianapolis 500 Winner Simon Pagenaud

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner President and Chief Executive Officer, Frederic Lissalde presented the Borg-Warner Trophy® to the winner of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, Simon Pagenaud. The Team Penske driver won the race by 0.2086 seconds. Pagenaud led 116 laps of the 200-lap race, and the win completed a sweep in the month of May for Pagenaud, who won the IndyCar Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course earlier in the month. Pagenaud's win is the 18th win at the Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske owner Roger Penske.

The Borg-Warner Trophy® is presented to Simon Pagenaud, winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500

The sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy is one of the most recognized trophies in the world and is the symbol of open-wheel racing excellence. It was first presented to Louis Meyer at the 1936 Indianapolis 500. With this win, Pagenaud will be the 106th face added to the iconic trophy after going through a detailed and unique sculpting process.

"BorgWarner is honored to be a part of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing – the Indianapolis 500," said Lissalde. "Winning the Indy 500 and being awarded the Borg-Warner Trophy is the ultimate culmination of hard work, dedication and passion – all traits that Simon Pagenaud and Team Penske exhibited today."

BorgWarner's involvement in the Indianapolis 500 races goes beyond the coveted trophy. The company's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers – featured on every NTT IndyCar Series® car since 2012 – boosts the field of cars at every race. Assembled at BorgWarner's Asheville, North Carolina facility, the company's lineup of EFR turbochargers deliver an unprecedented combination of advanced technologies. BorgWarner's EFR turbochargers are available through authorized distributors so street and race car enthusiasts can leverage the same powerful performance as the professionals.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 68 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

The Borg-Warner Trophy

The Borg-Warner Trophy features the sterling silver image of every Indianapolis 500 winner dating back to Ray Harroun in 1911. Made of sterling silver, weighing 110 pounds and standing 5 feet, 4-3/4 inches tall, the trophy originally cost $10,000. The Borg-Warner Trophy stays on permanent display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. To give the winner and team owners a personal keepsake of their victory, BorgWarner established the BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy® (also known as the "Baby Borg") in 1988 and the BorgWarner Team Owner's Trophy® in 1998. Both are sterling silver replicas of the Borg-Warner Trophy.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

http://www.borgwarner.com

