Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Announces Debut Of Moneyline Bar & Book With Adjacent Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge

More than a sports book, Moneyline will serve as Borgata's newest destination bar complete with a dining program by Executive Chef Tom Biglan featuring mouth-watering items like Braised-Sirloin Chili, Giant Bavarian Pretzel with Stone Ground Mustard, Fried Fish Tacos, and the signature Moneyline Burger. The menu will be complemented by a 24-tap craft beer list, nightly entertainment and signature programming that offers something for everyone.

"Since Borgata arrived in the market more than 15 years ago, we have maintained a steadfast dedication to property growth and development, and we believe our new concepts confirm our position," said Marcus Glover, President & Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "When conceiving Moneyline and Level One we knew we wanted to provide our guests with an experience that was more than a transactional venue for sports wagering. We felt Borgata's guests deserved something that would advance the market by bringing together sports, culinary, entertainment, gaming, and nightlife into a destination experience they can enjoy seven nights a week."

The all new Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge joins Borgata Nightlife's roster as an intimate venue for high-end gaming, curated entertainment, and innovative cocktails. Connected to Moneyline through an escalated corridor, Level One's design features a pop of Peacock greens, copper, and cork-inspired wallcoverings. Featuring glass link chandeliers over four blackjack tables, the 3,600-square-foot venue will offer customizable seating with lounge chairs, sofas, and ottomans for private groups. The place to see and be seen before and after a night out in Atlantic City, Level One will showcase a one-of-a-kind cocktail menu by master mixologist Craig Schoettler.

Just steps away from Premier Nightclub, Level One will reignite Borgata's nightlife brand presenting a space for experiential cocktail programming and table service packages with live music and DJ entertainment scheduled throughout the week. On game nights, the lounge will offer guests a more exclusive viewing experience to the nearby Moneyline, with the added ability to play blackjack as they take in the event.

Borgata made history last June when it became the first Atlantic City casino to accept a legal sports wager under new sports betting regulations in New Jersey. Since accepting that inaugural bet, Borgata launched the BorgataSports.com website and mobile sports-betting app. In partnership with GVC Holdings, BorgataSports.com features a full range of U.S. and selected international sports with customers able to sign-up, deposit and withdraw cash directly from their mobile devices from any location in New Jersey. As part of the MGM Resorts International portfolio, Borgata brings the wealth of the company's sports book experience to its operation. MGM Resorts has more than 25 years of sports wagering operations experience in Nevada, where the company's resorts combine to write more than 4 million sports wagers each year with annual handle in excess of $1 billion.

ABOUT BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA:

Located in Atlantic City's Marina District, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa features 2,000 guest rooms and suites; 106,000 square feet of event space; 161,000 square feet of gaming; 187 table games; 2,825 slot machines; a 75+ table poker room; a race and sports book; 11 retail boutiques; 5 acclaimed fine dining restaurants by renowned chefs; 10 casual dining options; a 54,000 square foot spa; 20,000 square foot indoor/outdoor pool and garden; 32,000 square foot outdoor pool; 4 signature nightlife experiences; and parking for 7,100 cars. The market-leading resort also features Atlantic City's first cosmopolitan hotel experience, The Water Club at Borgata, with 800 guest rooms and suites; a 36,000 square foot spa; 6 designer retail boutiques; and 5 heated indoor and outdoor pools. Borgata offers online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites, www.BorgataCasino.com , www.BorgataPoker.com, and www.BorgataSports.com . Borgata is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information about Borgata, please visit www.theborgata.com or follow Borgata on Facebook and Twitter .

Please direct media inquiries to Liza Costandino (609.317.7759; lizacostandino@theborgata.com ) and Brian Brennan (609.317.7160; brianbrennan@theborgata.com ). Join Borgata's Press Club here .

SOURCE Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Related Links

http://www.theborgata.com

